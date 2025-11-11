Springfield man seeks to withdraw attempted murder plea in non-injury shooting

Trent was believed to be involved in a May 10 shooting dispute in the 200-300 block of West Grand Avenue. Witnesses told police Trent got out of a silver GMC Yukon near a house on the street and shot a silver and black pistol down the roadway to the west, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police found a Toyota’s windshield was shot while parked in front of the home.

Witnesses described the shooter as wearing a black hoodie, long white shorts, a red mark and black and white Air Jordans. A witness identified Trent, according to court records.

Police said the victim’s ex-girlfriend is Trent’s relative and “he chose to open fire on … and the passengers in his vehicle, including the victim’s current girlfriend,” according to court records. One of the passengers returned fire and left the scene, calling the police when he arrived home.

The victim and his girlfriend identified Trent as the shooter.

Trent was arrested on unrelated charges shortly after the May 10 incident and allegedly had a .40 caliber pistol matching the description of the shooting.

Trent wrote in a motion to withdraw his guilty plea that he felt pressured into taking the deal.

“He scared me into taking the plea saying I have to tak[e] it or they will find me guilty and give me 40 years in prison, and pres[s]uring me to take a plea barga[i]n … that I did not really want to take a plea barga[i]n,” Trent wrote.

The plea document, which bears Trent’s signature, affirms a defendant’s satisfaction with their counsel.

“I understand the nature of these charges and the possible defenses I might have. I am satisfied with my attorney’s advice and competence,” the document reads. “I am not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. No threats have been made to me. I have read the indictment and understand the elements of the crime(s) charged. No promises have been made except as part of this plea agreement …”

The plea includes an agreed upon sentence of 12 to 16½ years in prison, which includes a three-year consecutive firearm specification sentence to a nine- to 13½-year sentence for the attempted murder charge.