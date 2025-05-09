Springfield man pleads guilty, sentenced in November shooting, police chase

Four other people were allegedly involved in the incident. Charges are still pending for Noah Cameron, 20; Sha’Ron Threats, 18; Shelton Threats, 19; and Kavonte Knolton, 26.

According to court records, at 10:19 a.m. Nov. 26, a police officer was at the Springfield Police Substation at 17 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. organizing Operation Thanksgiving when he heard 30 or more gunshots. When officers responded, they saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe fleeing eastbound on West Grand Avenue.

According to police, two homes were struck by gunfire during the incident: one in the 100 block of West Southern and one in the 100 block of West Grand.

Police began to follow the vehicle and it pulled to the curb in the first block of West Southern Avenue. Hall allegedly exited and fled on foot. He was arrested after a brief foot chase, and police said they found a 9mm Glock handgun on him.

A police incident report says the pursuit reached 65 mph on city streets, then went onto the Simon Kenton Trail bike path, and onto East Main Street.

When the Chevy Tahoe reached the intersection of East Main Street and Belmont Avenue, Shelton Threats allegedly exited and fled on foot. He was later arrested. He had a gunshot wound to his left leg and was transported to the hospital.

Police said that while the search was ongoing, a Springfield police detective crashed his vehicle at Main and Belmont. They said the detective was treated for minor injuries at Kettering Health ER.

According to court records, the Tahoe continued south on Belmont Avenue to East High Street before stopping. Police found Sha’Ron Threats and Noah Cameron inside and arrested them. Another person fled the scene.

A search of the Chevy Tahoe found a .357 semiautomatic Glock with a device that made it fully automatic, as well as Knolton’s belongings, according to court records.

Soon after the Nov. 26 incident, an officer stopped a man who identified himself with a different first name and date of birth but gave the last name Knolton. Body camera footage allowed police to positively identify him, according to police. He was later arrested.