Springfield man indicted on importuning charge involving a child

A Springfield man was indicted on charges of importuning after he allegedly attempted to lure a child into his vehicle, according to court records.
Jean Cesar Pierre, 32, was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on the charges of importuning.
He previously pleaded not guilty in Clark County Municipal Court to charges of importuning and child enticement. Pierre is not listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Pierre’s affidavit, he was arrested by the Springfield Police Division following an incident on Nov. 11 with a child under the age of 13. The child’s mother called police after her child called crying, saying a man was repeatedly asking her to get into his car and perform a sex act on him.
The child also told her mother that the man was yelling profanities at her and honking his car horn, the affidavit said.
An officer responded to Race Street and observed a child “crying in the street, accompanied by her mother,” as well as a silver 2012 Cadillac SUV parked on the street, the affidavit said.
Pierre told police that he was in the area to pick up a friend when the child opened his car door and tried to enter the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
“[The child] stated she did not go near the car and was crying as she advised the male was lying about his story,” according to the affidavit.
