Springfield man indicted on child rape charge

Gonzalez was charged after the child victim disclosed abuse to her father while visiting him out of state in August. The father took his child to a hospital to be examined, and the child’s Springfield mother filed a report with the Springfield Police Division on Aug. 5.

Gonzalez was interviewed by SPD on Oct. 14, where he denied the allegations. At an interview a month later with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, he admitted to “sexual conduct… on one occasion” with the child, according to his affidavit.