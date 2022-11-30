BreakingNews
Springfield man indicted on child rape charge
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield man indicted on child rape charge

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

A Springfield man was indicted on the count of rape after the August report of a sexual assault of a child.

Christopher Gonzalez, 32, was indicted by a grand jury in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday. As of Wednesday, he was listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Clark County Municipal Court in November.

Gonzalez was charged after the child victim disclosed abuse to her father while visiting him out of state in August. The father took his child to a hospital to be examined, and the child’s Springfield mother filed a report with the Springfield Police Division on Aug. 5.

ExploreArea woman found guilty of Capitol riot charges: Where other local cases stand

Gonzalez was interviewed by SPD on Oct. 14, where he denied the allegations. At an interview a month later with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, he admitted to “sexual conduct… on one occasion” with the child, according to his affidavit.

He reportedly drove himself to the Springfield Police Division and told a detective there that he sexually assaulted the child, according to his affidavit. He also signed a consent form to have his phone searched.

In Other News
1
Jury deliberates in Pike Co. murder trial of George Wagner IV: What was...
2
Funeral services set for Southeastern grad killed in Montgomery County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Owners of Springfield-area bakery and orchard to sell half their...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top