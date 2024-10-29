Springfield man indicted on attempted murder charges for September shooting

According to court records, the shooting happened on Sept. 24, with police being called at around 11:24 p.m. to a man having been shot in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue. The man was found in the street with gunshot wounds to his leg, hip and back. He was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for “serious physical harm injuries.”

Detectives learned that a suspect ran to a home on the 100 block of West Grand Avenue after the shooting, and later fled after changing to different clothing, according to court records. When police searched the house, they found Windsor’s original clothing and a .40 caliber box of ammunition matching casings collected at the scene of the shooting, according to court records.

Surveillance video from the home was used to identify Windsor as “the suspect who was wearing the red sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes prior to the shooting as he was yelling to his west ...”

Another video from the 200 block of West Grand Avenue allegedly shows Windsor walk into the street toward the victim and pull out a handgun and shoot as the victim turned to walk away. The victim fell to the street and Windsor allegedly stood over top of him while pointing the gun before fleeing, according to court records.

Windsor was arrested Oct. 18 and is listed as being currently in custody at the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday.