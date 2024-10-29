Springfield man indicted on attempted murder charges for September shooting


A Springfield man was indicted this week for a September shooting in which the victim was seriously injured.

Joseph Windsor, 27, was indicted on charges of first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felonious assault and first-degree felony discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

According to court records, the shooting happened on Sept. 24, with police being called at around 11:24 p.m. to a man having been shot in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue. The man was found in the street with gunshot wounds to his leg, hip and back. He was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for “serious physical harm injuries.”

Detectives learned that a suspect ran to a home on the 100 block of West Grand Avenue after the shooting, and later fled after changing to different clothing, according to court records. When police searched the house, they found Windsor’s original clothing and a .40 caliber box of ammunition matching casings collected at the scene of the shooting, according to court records.

Surveillance video from the home was used to identify Windsor as “the suspect who was wearing the red sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes prior to the shooting as he was yelling to his west ...”

Another video from the 200 block of West Grand Avenue allegedly shows Windsor walk into the street toward the victim and pull out a handgun and shoot as the victim turned to walk away. The victim fell to the street and Windsor allegedly stood over top of him while pointing the gun before fleeing, according to court records.

Windsor was arrested Oct. 18 and is listed as being currently in custody at the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.