Springfield man indicted on attempted murder charge following shooting

Ronald E. Harris II, 58, was indicted on several charges including attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

Harris pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court this month. As of Thursday morning, he is listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.