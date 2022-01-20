Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield man indicted on attempted murder charge following shooting

Ronald E. Harris. Photo provided by Springfield Police Division.
caption arrowCaption
Ronald E. Harris. Photo provided by Springfield Police Division.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
38 minutes ago

A Springfield man was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week following the Jan. 9 shooting of a man near Wittenberg University.

Ronald E. Harris II, 58, was indicted on several charges including attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

Harris pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court this month. As of Thursday morning, he is listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

The Springfield Police Division was called to the 100 block of West College Avenue on Jan. 9 for a man with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest. The victim reportedly identified the suspect as Harris, and that he was wearing all black and last seen running westbound from College Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

ExploreCoronavirus: Cases jump by nearly 100 in Clark, Champaign schools

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for his injuries and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

A witness reportedly told police that she saw a man approach the victim in front of an apartment building, where they had an encounter that was “hostile in nature,” according to the affidavit. She then saw a man pull something out of his pocket and then heard a gunshot, the affidavit said.

The Springfield Police Division, joined by the Urbana Police Department, found Harris at a residence on Hill Street in Urbana, the affidavit said.

ExploreBethel Twp. to try again in May to pass levy for policing

In Other News
1
Numerous stolen vehicles reported in past week, sheriff’s office says
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Coronavirus: Cases jump by nearly 100 in Clark, Champaign schools
5
Bethel Twp. to try again in May to pass levy for policing

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top