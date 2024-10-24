24CV0802: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Dana Chasteen, breach of contract.

24CV0803: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Joy L. Burr, breach of contract.

24CV0804: Matthew S. Weber v. EAN Holdings LLC Employer Insurance Policy Info Here, Job and Family Services, Elsie Peterman, State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

24CV0805: Jonathan R. Nesselrotte v. American Family Insurance, Any Agent, Ceric Transport, LLC, Mark Woodbury, personal injury.

24CV0806: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Kimberly Medina, Mario Medina, breach of contract.

24CV0807: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Elizabeth Gutierrez, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Diana M.. Mefford, 48, of Enon, caregiver and Amanda S. Richendollar, 37, of Enon, caregiver.

Debra L. Young, 69, of Springfield, retired and Bryan W. Peterson, 68, of Springfield, retired.

Gorgonia Loza Gonzalez, 30, of New Carlisle, machine operator and Janeth Ortega Rodriquez, 35, of New Carlisle, machine operator.

Property transfers:

Ronald L. and Tina L. Frank to Harold Herard, 88 King Tree Lane, Springfield; $358,000.

Jeremy R. Goheen to Taner Russo, 122 Oaksmere Road, Springfield; $202,000.

Judith B. Croucher and Mark Hayes to Mark Hayes, 2155 Perkins Drive, Springfield; $0.

Reuben A. Mershon to 706 S. Burnett Inc., 310 Larchmont Road, Springfield; $110,200.

Judy C. Williams to Judy C. Williams and Jody A. Gartin, 1957 Old Coach Drive, Springfield; $0.

Carrillo Group LLC to Los Compadres Properties LLC, 2824, 2826 S. York St., Springfield; $20,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Cheryl Buck and James Dealton Jr., 3795 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $280,000.

NVR Inc. to Christopher Muse, 235 London Ave., Springfield; $317,900.

NVR Inc. to Schella J. and Jobne J. Louis, 217 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield; $324,300.

Sonya M. Bussert to Damon E. Bussert, 1247 Warbler Ridge, Springfield; $0.

Darryl A. and Jacqueline E. Walls to Jacqueline E. Walls, 630 Torrence Drive, Springfield; $0.

Robert C. Leber to Robert C. Leber and Johnna Gay, 2652 Home Orchard Drive, Springfield; $0.

Double E Properties LLC to Sandra A. and James P. Rudell, 1106 Sundown Road, Springfield; $139,900.

Robert Faria to Margaret L. Foley, 2433 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $120,000.

Ronnie Givens to Whitaker Hauling LLC, 1867 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Harold D. Wilson to Frank F. Bush, 1718 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $4,000.

Samuel E. Whitaker to Samuel E. Whitaker, 2059 Portage Path, Springfield; $0.

Coin Jar Properties LLC to Prudent Estates LLC, 1005 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $90,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Phalanx Holdings LLC, 1400 Concord Ave., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Phalanx Holdings LLC, 507 Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $0.

John George, trustee to Helen M. George, 1432 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $12,400.

Rosemary Asebrook, trustee to Eric L. and Lori A. Asebrook, 1963 Audubon Park Drive, Springfield; $377,000.

Sally S. and Hugh P. Barber Jr. to The Grand Collaborative LLC, 1806 Audubon Park Drive, Springfield; $225,000.

Lorraine E. Ogden to James E. Kincaid, 482 Ridgeview Circle N., Springfield; $160,000.

James E. and Wilma J. Chadwell to Wilma J. Chadwell, 1633 Salem Ave., Springfield; $0.

Randolph S. Clingman to Ashyla K. Smith, 2049 N. Hadley Road, Springfield; $130,000.

Sixtyft Sixin LLC to Tyler Cypryla and Cierra Stone, 2433 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $79,500.

Aaron A. Brenner and Ann M. DiSantis to Aaron A. Brenner, 2732 E. High St., Springfield; $0.

Thomas W. McGregor to Sojourners Investments LLC, 2915 E. High St., Springfield; $108,900.

Dustin and Abagail Berry to Toye L. and Chad M. Coe, 2055 Kenton St., Springfield; $195,000.

Michael E. and Kayla C. Current to Ernso Valme, 631 Gruen Drive, Springfield; $154,900.

Daniel E. Freeman to Melinda Nelson, 901 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; $123,000.

Phalanx Holdings LLC to Kristin M. Robledo, 2121 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $103,000.

Mike Beverly to Michael B. and Talya Beverly, trustees, 2314 Beatrice St., Springfield; $0.

Ruder Holdings LLC to Maudia L. Patterson, 202 Roseland Ave., E., Springfield; $190,000.