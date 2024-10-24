What’s happening this weekend: Halloween events, Shakespeare, music and more

The Monument Square District will host Let the Ghoul Times Roll from 5-8 p.m. Friday in downtown Urbana. There will be food trucks, kids’ games, trunk or treat, treat stations, spooky park and more.

Urbana Brewing Co. will host its second annual Boos & Brews Halloween Bash at 7 p.m. Friday at 35 Monument Square. Join for a night of fun, brews, a costume contest, and specials and cocktails.

Autumn Games & Halloween Customs will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Piatt Castle. This free outdoor event will include nature crafts, spooky stories, come in costume, trick or treating and a bonfire.

Trick or treat events

* Springfield’s seventh annual Downtown Trick or Treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, around the core block, that will feature trick or treating, a DJ and dancers from Sonie’s school of Dance, a street magician, the Hocus Pocus witches and more. For questions, email info@sipanddipity.com.

* Champaign Co. Farmers Market Trick or Treat will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at 127 E. Market St.

* Trails & Treats will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park. This is an afternoon of family-friendly fun where participants can go through the candy line of businesses and community members passing out candy along the bike path.

* Trunk or Treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Golf Club. There will be hayrides, build your own chili bar and more.

* The primary Clark County Trick-or-Treat Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

* Vancrest of Urbana’s annual Trunk or Treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at 2380 U.S. 68. There will be candy, food trucks and refreshments.

Shakespeare at Wittenberg

A Wittenberg Theatre and Dance main-stage performance of “Romeo and Juliet” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Chakeres Memorial Theatre, 905 Woodlawn Ave.

Adapted and directed by Manna-Symone Middlebrooks (guest director), this is William Shakespeare’s passionate tale of two young lovers whose relationship is doomed from the start due to their families — the Capulets and the Montagues — being mortal enemies.

For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu/event/mainstage-performance-romeo-and-juliet.

Holiday bazaar

Messiah’s Annual Holiday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1013 E. Lawn Ave. in Urbana.

The event will include crafts, vendors and food trucks. Admission is free.

Flapjacks & Flannels

Heaven’s Dew Ag & Healthy Home on U.S. 68 in West Liberty will host Flapjacks & Flannels 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Come sample pancakes made with His Saving Grains crushed wheat, and don’t forget to wear your favorite flannel shirt to get 15% off your total purchase.

Fall party at church

A Community Fall Harvest Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Springfield Church of Christ, 1620 Buck Creek Road.

There will be food, games, prizes, hay rides and “smorey” time. Games are geared toward pre-school through sixth grade.

For more information on this free event, contact Bill Warax at 937-322-7207.

Eyecare open house

Sight Vision Care will host its first open house, “fall in love with your frames,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the lot at 4950 Middle Urbana Road.

There will be eyeglass frames on sale, food trucks and a raffle.

Sight Vision Care, a privately owned optometry office that opened in 2020, offers comprehensive eye exams, diabetic eye exams and eye emergency exams. The office is accepting new patients of all ages.

Crystal event

A Crystal Magic event will be held from 3-9 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Park.

The event will include Creative Crystal Co., Seahorse Craft Shack, Salems Cauldron, The Vintage Traveler, Lady Raine’s, Salt Spa, CJ New, Kali’s Sweets, BidyLcks, Barb’s Place, and readers Rev. Rosasharon and Rev. Marilyn. Please bring cash for readers and snacks.

Clifton concert

Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band will perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

What the Taco food truck will be serving before the show. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Museum tours

Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1311 W. Main St.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Lead course

The Clark County Combined Health District is offering a free lead clearance technician course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the 529 E. Home Road location. Exam costs and lost wages for the course will be reimbursed upon successful completion of the exam.

To sign up, visit ccchd.com/lead. Sponsorship of lead abatement certification courses are part of CCCHD’s ongoing Lead Safety Initiative, which also includes expanded lead safety promotions, increased screenings for kids, additional partnerships with healthcare providers and workforce development leaders.

CCCHD lead testing is available weekdays by appointment. To schedule a lead test, call 937-390-5600 and ask for Randi on extension 266.

Wildcats meeting

The Golden Era Wildcats will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike. A welcome sign will be near the entry door, and the church is handicap accessible.

Graduates of the Springfield City School District are urged to participate in this fellowship of friends from all high school classes.

A guest speaker from the Springfield Police Division will discuss security issues in Springfield High School during the luncheon meeting. Spouses and guests are welcome to come. Special attendees from the Class of 1960 will be recognized. Pizza, soft drinks and cookies will be served at noon.