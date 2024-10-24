Lyric D. Andrews, 24, of 62 W. Perrin Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Gregory Asher, 47, of 1820 E. Home Road, fugitive, continued, review in 30 days, bond $2,346.

Jacob A. Castle, 40, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob A. Castle, 40, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, OVI, innocent, bench warrant ordered, no bond, OVI/refusal, innocent, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, innocent, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, innocent, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

Zevion Edwards, 22, of 315 N. Western Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Aaron M. Gray, 30, of 840 Woodglen Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim no distance restitution, public defender appointed.

Tracy Lunsford, 57, of 655 Scott St., request for bail, dismissed.

Aryn Mundy, 35, of 2815 Balsm Drive, resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Aryn Mundy, 35, of 2815 Balsam Drive, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, bond remains 1,500 community service/10%, flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Natasha L. Austin, 44, of 902 N. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Devon C. Clippinger, 26, of 2865 Locust Drive, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, OVI, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, speed, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tiffany A. Graham, 33, of 1122 Olive St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Joshua K. Johnson, 32, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of 432 Pleasant St., assault, continued, bond remains $2,500 C/S/10%.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of 432 W. Pleasant, aggravated robbery, continued, bond remains 20,000 community service.

Brittany J. Eubanks, 36, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of 510 E. Madison Ave., theft amended to unlawful use property, guilty, fine/costs suspended due to indigency.

Dylan M. Potter, 30, of 1219 Ablemarle Road, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed.

Meagan A. Rogers, 32, of 613 Gruen Drive, child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, jail suspended on condition compliance with all orders, group probation, fined $150.

Darrell A. Strickland, 42, of 1082 Mound St., OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $525, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.