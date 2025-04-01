Springfield man indicted for murder in death of niece

A Clark County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Springfield man for the February murder of his 22-year-old niece.
Raymond Scott, 27, faces three counts of murder, as well as aggravated murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and strangulation for the Feb. 15 death of his niece, Kaleena Bentley, in the 1000 block of Jasper Street, just off Lagonda Avenue in northeast Springfield.
The charges came from a direct indictment.
Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said a guest of the home called 911 Feb. 15 about an unresponsive female.
According to a police incident report, Bentley was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
A preliminary autopsy found signs of internal and external blunt force trauma, as well as strangulation. A final autopsy report lists strangulation as the cause of death, according to Springfield police.
Scott was identified as a suspect from video footage collected from nearby residences that showed the front and back door of the Jasper Street home.
Scott is in the Clark County Jail on unrelated charges.
