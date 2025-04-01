Springfield man indicted for murder in death of niece

The charges came from a direct indictment.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said a guest of the home called 911 Feb. 15 about an unresponsive female.

According to a police incident report, Bentley was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary autopsy found signs of internal and external blunt force trauma, as well as strangulation. A final autopsy report lists strangulation as the cause of death, according to Springfield police.

Scott was identified as a suspect from video footage collected from nearby residences that showed the front and back door of the Jasper Street home.

Scott is in the Clark County Jail on unrelated charges.