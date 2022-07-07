Springfield man indicted after reported child rape

A detective made “numerous attempts” to contact Edwards, but was “unsuccessful.” Edwards went to the police headquarters last October for “an unrelated matter,” where the detective spoke to him. Edwards denied the allegations, but agreed to an oral swab for DNA, according to the affidavit.

DNA evidence was also collected from the child victim and her baby in May and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for testing, along with Edwards’ DNA sample, the affidavit said.

A June 9 report from BCI determined Edwards was the father of the baby, according to the affidavit.

A hearing for Edwards has not been scheduled as of Thursday, according to court records.