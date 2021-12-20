Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield man identified as driver whose car hit house, caught fire

One person is dead after a car crashed into a house and both caught fire Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, 2021, in the 9900 block of state Route 235 in Champaign County on the border with Logan County. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
One person is dead after a car crashed into a house and both caught fire Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, 2021, in the 9900 block of state Route 235 in Champaign County on the border with Logan County. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

News
By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldBrooke SpurlockJen Balduf - Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who died when his car crashed into a Champaign County house and burst into flames this month.

The deceased is Douglas Gene Strahler, 69, of Springfield.

The crash happened just before 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the 9900 block of north state Route 235 in Adams Twp. on the border with Logan County. Strahler’s vehicle crashed into the house, with the impact causing the car and house to catch fire.

Strahler was headed north on state Route 235 in a 2017 Toyota when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck the house.

ExploreSpringfield to Harvard: Wildcats’ Delian Bradley’s desire to succeed began at home
caption arrowCaption
Douglas Strahler, 69, of Springfield

Douglas Strahler, 69, of Springfield
caption arrowCaption
Douglas Strahler, 69, of Springfield

The car caught fire, which caused the house to ignite as well, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

“Although several attempts were made, the residents were unable to rescue the driver from the vehicle,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The residents were able to escape safely. Strahler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car and house were engulfed when deputies and fire and EMS crews from the Rosewood and Riverside/DeGraff fire departments responded. The American Red Cross responded to assist the homeowners.

ExploreYour donations provide food to local families in need

Strahler retired from his job as president of Strahler’s Foods Inc., and he was also a member and officer in the Springfield Elks Lodge 51. He served as an uncompensated special deputy from 1974 to 1982 in Clark County. He also enjoyed his job in the drive-thru at the McDonalds restaurant on Derr Road, according to his obituary.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Your donations provide food to local families in need
4
Grocery serving Springfield residents in former food desert holds grand
5
Springfield to Harvard: Wildcats’ Delian Bradley’s desire to succeed...

About the Authors

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter
Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top