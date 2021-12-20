Springfield man identified as driver whose car hit house, caught fire

The car caught fire, which caused the house to ignite as well, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

“Although several attempts were made, the residents were unable to rescue the driver from the vehicle,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

The residents were able to escape safely. Strahler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car and house were engulfed when deputies and fire and EMS crews from the Rosewood and Riverside/DeGraff fire departments responded. The American Red Cross responded to assist the homeowners.

Strahler retired from his job as president of Strahler’s Foods Inc., and he was also a member and officer in the Springfield Elks Lodge 51. He served as an uncompensated special deputy from 1974 to 1982 in Clark County. He also enjoyed his job in the drive-thru at the McDonalds restaurant on Derr Road, according to his obituary.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.