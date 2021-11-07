Community Food Relief: Your donations provide food to local families in need

Dear Reader,
One in six people in our community lives with food insecurity. That means they don’t have enough affordable, nutritious food to sustain their lives. The hungry in our community include children, seniors, low-income workers, and those who have been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.
Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Springfield News-Sun have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Second Harvest Food Bank. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $30,000, providing more than 180,000 meals to feed hungry families right here in our community.
I’ve lived in the community for 20 years, and I have come to realize the deep commitment we have to each other. We look out for one another, we stand together in the face of adversity, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.
Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:
- Online at www.SpringfieldNewsSun.com/foodrelief
- Send a check to Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503
- Look for the envelopes inserted in the Springfield News-Sun in today’s paper and on Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19.
Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.
Sincerely,
Jana Collier
Publisher, Springfield News Sun