Springfield man gets 30 years to life for murder of family member

Scott was accused of raping and strangling a family member, causing her death Feb. 15.

Police responded to a call about an unresponsive woman in the 1000 block of Jasper Street, just off Lagonda Avenue in northeast Springfield, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman had “no signs of life” and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim had petechiae — pinpoint spots of bleeding under the skin — on her face and bruising to her eyes, consistent with strangulation, according to court records. A sexual assault kit and other DNA were collected. DNA from the sexual assault kit was later found to belong to Scott, according to court records.

Video footage showed Scott entering the home without permission through a rear window, according to court records. Scott allegedly told investigators he entered because his child’s mother was inside. He said he watched TV for about two hours while everyone slept and later heard a child in the home crying.

When he went to check on her, he noticed the victim was not responding, so he dumped water on her, Scott told investigators. She didn’t respond and Scott said he woke up his child’s mother to call 911, then he said he returned and performed CPR.

Scott told investigators he performed CPR for five minutes before “just holding [the woman’s] body ‘like a baby,’” according to court records. He allegedly later said he did CPR for only a few seconds.

An autopsy found a non-lethal dose of delta-9 THC in the woman’s system and that her cause of death was strangulation.