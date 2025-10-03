Springfield man found guilty of murder in 2023 shooting

The shooting happened about 4:35 p.m. Dec. 21, 2023 around Euclid Avenue near South Yellow Springs Street, where Edward Ellington, 53, was shot in the head and found on the sidewalk.

Ellington was transported first to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He died on Christmas Eve.

According to heavily redacted court documents, a person who was there during the shooting told police that he went to the area to pick up DeArmond and give him a ride to Wendy’s, but DeArmond realized his cellphone was missing and thought someone had taken it.

They drove back and a fight broke out at one point, according to court documents. Someone else came to the scene and broke up the fight and soon after, DeArmond allegedly shot Ellington.

A witness told police that DeArmond fired one shot and fled in a white Jeep SUV, according to court documents.

The murder count for which DeArmond was acquitted alleged he “purposely” caused the death of another, while the murder charge for which he was found guilty specified that he “did cause the death of another as a proximate result of the offender’s committing ... an offense of violence that is a felony of the first or second degree,” related to the felonious assault.

DeArmond is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14.