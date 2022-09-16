Springfield man faces charges following SWAT situation

Matthew Brown, 46, of Springfield, was charged with felonious assault, receiving stolen property, domestic violence and abduction. As of Friday, he was listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail.

The Springfield Police Division was dispatched around 7 a.m. to the First Street area on a report of a woman being hit by her boyfriend during a “verbal argument” in their home, and he would not allow her to leave. After she was able to flee, he struck her with his vehicle. Police reported that the woman had bruises on her face and all over her arms, according to an SPD incident report.