Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Selena, a sweet, friendly, and gentle soul. I am a mother to five kittens, who are weaned and ready to forge their own path in life, I yearn for a home where I can share my love, my gentleness, my sweet nature. If you’re looking for a companion to share your quiet moments with, to provide comfort on a lonely day, or to simply enjoy the peaceful rhythm of life with, I am here. Adopt me, and let’s create a loving story together. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of the cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED