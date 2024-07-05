Springfield leaders move public comments to start of commission meetings

>> Haitian immigration issues dominate public discussions at City Commission meetings

Effective with the next commission meeting on July 16, commission meetings will be called to order, followed by a prayer, pledge to the flag and approval of the minutes. The floor then will be opened to community residents for comments and questions.

City commission meetings have generated greater attendance and engagement over the past two years. That is a major reason for the agenda change, said Rue, who became mayor in November last year.

“More people are attending and wanting to express their concerns and voice their opinions. Citizen feedback is positive, and we want to encourage it,” Rue indicated.

“We always try to answer the questions that are posed. Sometimes we are frustrated when we don’t have the answers, but we always try to find the answers that are needed,” he said.

Rue said the open comment period will continue to follow the 3-minute time limit per speaker.

The time limit was introduced after commission attendance and comments on immigration concerns expanded the length of commission meetings and the heat of exchanges significantly. City officials introduced the measure to limit individual domination of the forum and to enable all those who sought an opportunity to speak the ability to do so.

Immigration may be the central driver of discussion at commission meetings, but other topics have also gained traction and garnered extensive public comment, including the housing crisis, homelessness, and the city’s use of TIF (Tax Increment Financing) for new development.

Those issues have been added to standard but common citizen concerns including zoning, safety, utility costs, street repair and taxes as part of the feedback and questions the commission routinely receives.