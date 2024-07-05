Sheltered Inc. asks Springfield to revisit support given to nonprofit

“Advocating for our vulnerable, unhoused neighbors is something that you can’t just write on a paper and put in a drawer; homelessness affects human lives and it impacts one’s health and safety, and it creates many social and environmental impacts on our city and our county neighborhoods, our families, our businesses, and our health care facilities and social service agencies,” Bradley told the News-Sun.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said during the meeting the city values Sheltered Inc. and the work it has done to address the homelessness crisis in Springfield, but that the way in which the nonprofit presented its concerns was unexpected.

“I said in the beginning that I have value in Sheltered Inc. and I wasn’t just saying that; that’s a fact,” Rue said. “There’s a lot of red tape and things that are in between all of that, but we want to make sure it’s all done well and done right. I think you do, too. I know you do ... I don’t like it reported or said that the city is not doing anything about homelessness, and that’s just not true.”

Mike Calabrese, OIC’s director, said during the public comment section of the meeting that he is pleased the city supports Sheltered Inc.

Clark County has the sixth-highest eviction rate in Ohio, Calabrese told commissioners. ARPA funds for OIC’s rental assistance for landlords and tenants recently ran out.

In 2020, Bush said, the commission declared homelessness a public crisis and outlined specific steps to address it, including allocating $3 million to Sheltered Inc., and in 2021, he said, both the county and the city declared homelessness a public health emergency and put their confidence in Sheltered Inc. to address it, placing more responsibility on the nonprofit to provide more emergency shelter services.

In February last year, Clark County terminated a portion of a $700,000 contract — of which about $495,000 was reimbursed — with Sheltered Inc., which county officials said was due to “multiple violations” in regards to the reimbursement of funds found following a review. But Sheltered Inc. disputed the allegations.

Bradley said that the Department of Job and Family Services did not monitor the funds it administered and pulled its funding after it was audited.

Clark County DJFS director Ginny Martycz declined to comment, citing “imminent litigation.”

After the county pulled funds, the city followed suit, but recently approved some funds after finding no deficiencies in spending.

Following the loss of funds, Sheltered Inc. multiple times reduced hours and staffing at its shelters. OIC of Clark County funded the nonprofit through the Homeless Assistance Program with ARPA dollars until that pot of money ran out and when it seemed the emergency shelters would have to close completely, OIC came up with Ohio Department of Development dollars to fund the nonprofit through September.

Bradley asked commissioners to revisit resolutions passed in 2020 and 2021 and do what it is best for the community.

Sheltered Inc., formerly Interfaith Hospitality Network, has served Springfield for 34 years and can provide emergency housing for up to 70 individuals at any given time, Bush, a former executive director, said during the meeting.

The nonprofit is seeking other funds, Bradley told the News-Sun, but needs the support of the county and city. She said with soaring rent prices and the rising cost of living, homelessness will continue to be a large concern.

Assistant Mayor Dave Estrop said to him it seems Sheltered Inc. needs to address the county and “the initial action was done by the county.”

“It would seem to me that your issue is with the county, and I suspect that ultimately you’re going to end up in court or behind closed doors to negotiate a settlement ...” Estrop said.

Commissioner Tracey Tackett thanked Sheltered Inc. for its efforts and said she is hopeful there will be solutions in the future.

Wendy Doolittle, CEO of McKinley Hall, said during public comment at the meeting she is worried how the city will serve individuals experiencing homelessness if Sheltered Inc. loses funding. She said commissioners should look back at the work plan they initially agreed to and how best to serve individuals.