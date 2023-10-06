Springfield leaders expected to vote on affordable housing complex

When Springfield city commissioners convene Tuesday, they will likely take action on a proposal that would bring a new affordable housing apartment complex with dozens of units to the West High Street area.

Commissioners already heard a first reading at the last commission session regarding a proposal to alter zoning for the designated site of Rose Commons Apartments. The City Planning Board recommended changing the zoning to enable construction of the multifamily apartment complex, which will be located at 1315 West High St., where the former Clark Middle School once stood.

Zoning would be changed from green space, park, recreation and school district to permit low-density, multi-family residential apartments.

The project dates back to 2021 when commissioners approved rezoning to permit a multifamily housing project.

The 4.4-acre site is located on West High Street just east of the intersection of South Bechtle Avenue and Dayton Avenue, and it is currently vacant.

Plans call for a two-story, 40-unit apartment complex to be constructed on the property.

Immediate neighbors within 200 feet of the proposed site received notification of the hearing, and no one appeared before the City Planning Board or City Commissioners at previous meetings to voice opposition.

The development will qualify as part of a designated Community Reinvestment Area (CRA), a tool increasingly being used to encourage development in Ohio cities. Once designated, the CRA rewards property owners who choose to build new or upgrade existing striations. Property owners can reap temporary tax exemptions of up to 100% on residential, commercial or industrial projects within the designated CRA.

In this particular case, city officials have indicated that the tax break will apply only to the developer and residents of the apartment complex, and will not apply to commercial or industrial development in the same area.

Over the past year, Springfield officials have expanded and added CRA designations, believing the community as a whole benefits from the revitalization of existing housing stock and from new residential development.

Opportunities to take advantage of a CRA are available to current homeowners as well as contractors and developers of new residences or complexes.

Existing properties can qualify for the tax break for improvements that add significantly to the property’s value, such as adding additions remodeling basement or attic space into living space, installing an additional bathroom or fireplace, or building or enlarging a garage.

Information about the location of CRA designated areas and how to apply for the tax abatement are available on the city’s website at https://springfieldohio.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/CRA.pdf.