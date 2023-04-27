Springfield launches revamped website for residents

Springfield residents who want to find information about city government now can use a redesigned website that officials touted as easier to navigate and more user friendly.
The site, springfieldohio.gov, had not had been changed much in about seven years, according to Val Lough, community information coordinator for Springfield.
“The city of Springfield needed a revamped website to accommodate the needs of the community,” she said. “Our former website had not had any significant change since it was built in 2016, so we recognized the need to update this service to the community.”
Lough said the new website is easier to navigate and more user-friendly than the former site. It highlights the services that are available to residents and businesses, making them more forward-facing than they were, and giving users more timely, convenient access to the information they need, she said.
The site also includes how to report a concern, the latest news and announcements from the city, a frequently asked questions section and how to pay bills.
The city launched the new site Friday evening.
Springfield worked with Shout It Out Design to build the new website.
“We were impressed with the work they did for other area organizations and businesses, so we contracted with them for the project and for our web hosting needs,” Lough said.