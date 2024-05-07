Letter carriers annual food drive to support Second Harvest Food Bank

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), the country’s largest one-day food drive, will be held this weekend to support the Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties.

“We’re excited to once again be a part of this food drive,” said Procurement Manager Toni Tayloe-Haddix. “It not only brings the community together for a day of giving, but it also helps us prepare to meet the increased need for food assistance during the summer months when children are out of school.”

Residents can leave donations of non-perishable food items such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats, pasta, rice or cereal in sturdy bag(s) next to their mailbox on Saturday, May 11. The nation’s 200,000 letter carriers will then collect the donations as they deliver mail and distribute them to the food bank.

Last year, more than 14,000 pounds of food was collected to support the food bank, which translated to 11,600 meals for those in need.

NALC’s food drive, first held in 1993, provides residents with an easy way to donate food and helps feed millions of people. As part of NALC’s support, a $2,000 check was presented to Second Harvest by Brian DeWell, NALC Branch 45 president.

“Stamp Out Hunger isn’t just about collecting food, it’s about making sure no one in our community goes hungry,” DeWell said.

For questions about the food drive, ask your local letter carrier, contact your local county post office, or visit nalc.org/food-drive.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the food bank can contact Volunteer Specialist Kurt Heltman at kheltman@theshfb.org or call 937-325-8715, ext. 115.

