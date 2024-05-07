What’s happening this week: Extraordinary Women event, Business Hall of Fame and more

The Women’s Partnership Funds, a non-profit organization with a vision to see area women and girls be self-sufficient, will host its Extraordinary Women of Clark County Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Clark State College’s Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts & Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

The 2024 honorees include Peggy Hearlihy Johnson, Wendy Doolittle and Jackie Mounts. Local girls from seven organizations including Project Jericho (a partner in this event for ten years), Arts Council Youth Ambassadors, Girls On The Run, My Sisters’ Keeper, Clark State Scholars, Cliff Park School and ROX, are also invited and recognized during the program.

The cost is $45 per person, and $16 of the ticket price is tax deductible. For tickets, visit https://shorturl.at/hF278.

Older Americans Luncheon

United Senior Services (USS) will host the Clark County Older Americans Day (formerly Senior Day) Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. today at the Clark County Fairgrounds in the Arts & Crafts Building.

The doors will open at 11 a.m. and live music by the Corn Drinkers will begin at 11:30 a.m.

USS hosts this annual luncheon in conjunction with events across the nation during May to celebrate Older Americans Month. This year’s national theme, “Powered by Connection,” will set the tone for the luncheon, as attendees participate in a day of community building, recognition and entertainment. Several awards will be presented during the event, including the Area Agency on Aging Outstanding Senior Citizen Award, USS Excellence in Leadership Award and USS Inspirational Service Award.

Attendees will receive lunch sponsored by Villa Springfield. The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is selling raffle tickets for $1 a ticket or six tickets for $5 before and during the event for a 32″ television, Kroger gift cards and more.

The event is open to anyone 55 or better. Admission is $5 per person, payable by cash or check at the USS downtown location at 125 W. Main St. For questions, call 937-323-4948. STAFF REPORT

Explore Clark County library to offer seeds to residents

Buds and Blossoms Club

James Wills, superintendent of Forestry for the city of Springfield, will be the guest speaker at the Buds and Blossoms Garden Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at Sandra Schilke’s home, located at 65 W. Possum Road, south of Springfield.

Wills will also share information about the City Hall Plaza renovation and landscaping work being accomplished downtown.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Springfield Memorial Tree program, “Tree City USA” or the Buds and Blossoms Garden Club is welcome to attend.

The Buds and Blossoms Garden Club is celebrating its 64th year and meets from March through December. Anyone interested in attending or garden club membership can call Secretary Marianne Nave at 937-323-5865 for more information.

Paint and Sip

Paint and Sip will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Enjoy an evening of painting at the event in the museum hangar. No art experience is needed as Paint and Create with Sam will guide you through the process of painting a unique artwork that you can take home with you at the end of the class.

The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Admission includes art instruction, art supplies and complimentary soft drinks.

Registration is required for this event by today at https://shorturl.at/ruCDZ or by calling the museum at 937-652-4710.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

Homeschool Hour will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for ages 6-11. Registration is required.

Scams & Frauds will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the North Lewisburg Branch.

Learn about Hoopla & Kanopy will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Explore Clark State to celebrate 536 graduates during commencement ceremonies

Business Hall of Fame

Junior Achievement of Mad River Region (JA), serving Champaign, Clark, Logan, and Madison Counties, will honor and induct five individuals into the JA Business Hall of Fame on Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

The honorees are leaving a legacy of leadership in their respective industries and communities.

The 2024 JA Business Hall of Fame Award Honorees are: Patrick Field, CEO of Wallace and Turner Insurance, with the Laureate award; Barry Couts, Sr., True Inspection Services, LLC, with the Entrepreneurial Business of the Year Award; Ryan Berry, Berry Digital Solutions, and Christina Flowers, Champaign-Madison County ESC, with the Volunteers of the Year Award; and Mo Carpenter, Gallery Homes Real Estate, with the Spotlight Award.

This event is an essential fundraiser for JA to help raise funds to support thousands of students in the Mad River Region, recruit, and train JA classroom volunteers, and provide scholarship opportunities for graduating high school seniors. For more information on sponsorships, purchasing a table or tickets for the Business Hall of Fame, or scholarship applications, contact Lehan Peters at 937-505-7348 or email lpeters@jrachieve.net.

Scam Presentation

Don’t be a Victim will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the North Lewisburg Branch Library, 161 Winder St.

As technology advances, so do the tactics of scammers and fraudsters, so it’s important to be aware of the latest trends to help protect potential victims.