Springfield HS students pack meals for country of Lesotho

More than 100 Springfield High School students donned hairnets and plastic gloves Thursday to pack tens of thousands of nutritious meals for the children of Lesotho in southern Africa.
Lesotho, pronounced luh-SOO-too, is one of the world’s 30 poorest countries, where children suffer from chronic malnutrition.
This is the fourth year that SHS has partnered with the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative to host a meal pack, with the goal of packing 30,000 meals in one school day.
“There are so many wonderful aspects to this project,” said Springfield Superintendent Bob Hill. “The LNI meal pack breaks up the traditional school day by allowing students to perform a humanitarian service right from their high school gym and makes a direct connection between their hometown and another country.”
LNI was founded by a group of students and faculty at Wittenberg University in Springfield who were concerned about childhood malnutrition in Lesotho. The meals, which contain nutritional supplements, not only halt malnutrition, but also reverse the long-term effects of the illness.
