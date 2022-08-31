Springfield honors fallen deputy, names July 24 Deputy Matthew Yates Day

Members of local law enforcement and the family of a fallen Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy gathered in downtown Springfield Tuesday as city officials declared July 24 going forward as Deputy Matthew Yates Day.
Yates, who served as a sheriff’s deputy in the county for 15 years, was shot and killed that day in July while responding to an incident at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park located east of Springfield.
His loss has been felt throughout the community as many remembered his peaceful demeanor, calmness and kind heart. Many have offered their condolences to his family and to local law enforcement after his death.
In order to honor his memory, Springfield commissioners have decided to mark that day on an annual basis in the city, in which Yates was raised and well known.
Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland said that Yates was well known for his generosity, was described by many as a great friend and cared deeply about the community he served and lived in.
“I urge our citizens to honor Deputy Yates’ memory for being involved in the Springfield and Clark County community and supporting the many law enforcement agencies that serve and protect us each day,” Copeland said with tears in his eyes during a public meeting Tuesday evening.
Yates was killed while responding to a shots fired call at a mobile home in Harmony Twp., east of Springfield between U.S. 40 and Interstate 70. The suspected shooter, Cole White, is also believed to have killed his own mother, Jodie Arbuckle, and White also died in the incident.
Yates grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield South High School in 1999. Yates followed in his father Eugene Yates’ footsteps by going into law enforcement. Eugene served the same sheriff’s office before retiring.
Eugene, who was in attendance when Springfield city commissioners declared July 24 Deputy Matthew Yates Day, said his son always followed in his footsteps and that he had always been proud of Matthew.
“I tried to send him to college to do something different. He came back and told me that he wanted to be (an officer),” Eugene recalled.
He said that his son treated people fairly, regardless of their race and background and that the community should follow that example.
“He dealt with Black folks and white folks. Color didn’t make a difference. That is the way we should try to bring our community together,” Eugene said of his son.
Matthew Yates is survived by his parents, his wife Tracy, two sons, Anthony and Andrew Reed, and a daughter A’Kaylehana Yates.
Yates’ wife Tracy accepted the proclamation for Deputy Matthew Yates Day on Tuesday.
About the Author