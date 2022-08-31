Springfield native appointed judge in Michigan

Bradley L. Cobb is serving as an assistant prosecutor for Wayne County, where Detroit is, and was recently appointed to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I took business law at Springfield North and liked the whole idea of law,” Cobb said. “I knew that if I would ever do it I just had a feeling it would be as a prosecutor or a civil rights attorney as both of those positions were attractive to me.”