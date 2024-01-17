Springfield honor society students volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul

News
By
38 minutes ago
X

The Springfield High School National Honor Society recently volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul in Springfield.

The students spent several hours organizing items in the thrift store and understanding more about how the organization serves the community.

“It’s incredibly important that our students have these opportunities to participate in servant leadership activities because they learn so much about the community around them — even though many of them have lived in Springfield their entire lives,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Many of them are discovering a newly sparked passion for service, which is truly inspiring to see in our young people.”

ExploreWittenberg awarded funds for health humanities project

St. Vincent operates a thrift store, food pantry and community center in Springfield and several other satellite operations in Clark and Logan counties.

The agency provides support for those in need such as assistance with rent, utilities, prescription costs, IDs, clothing, furniture, computer use and English classes to immigrants.

The SHS Honor Society participates in several service projects throughout the school year. They are advised by German teacher Niki Sage, who was recently recognized at the state level for her focus on creativity in the classroom and service learning.

ExploreWhat’s happening this week: Speaker series, food pantries and more

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Clark County schools closed Tuesday. Here’s a look inside the process
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top