Springfield honor society students volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul

“It’s incredibly important that our students have these opportunities to participate in servant leadership activities because they learn so much about the community around them — even though many of them have lived in Springfield their entire lives,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Many of them are discovering a newly sparked passion for service, which is truly inspiring to see in our young people.”

St. Vincent operates a thrift store, food pantry and community center in Springfield and several other satellite operations in Clark and Logan counties.

The agency provides support for those in need such as assistance with rent, utilities, prescription costs, IDs, clothing, furniture, computer use and English classes to immigrants.

The SHS Honor Society participates in several service projects throughout the school year. They are advised by German teacher Niki Sage, who was recently recognized at the state level for her focus on creativity in the classroom and service learning.