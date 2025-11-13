Springfield High School’s MJROTC celebrates U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday

News
By
1 hour ago
The Springfield High School Marine Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MJROTC) celebrated a “milestone in military tradition” this week with the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, according to a press release from the school district.

The Marine Corps birthday, officially observed on Nov. 10, honors the founding of the branch by the Continental Congress in 1775.

“On the birthdate of our Corps, we gather, we celebrate, we eat together,” said Master Sergeant Richard McGinn, MJROTC instructor. “No matter where you are in the world today, your brothers and sisters in arms are celebrating with you.”

Springfield’s cadets participated in “time-honored customs of the Corps,” including the reading of the Commandant’s message and the ceremonial cake-cutting, where the oldest and youngest Marines (or cadets) share the first slices as a symbol of continuity and legacy, according to Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist.

Several cadets were also promoted and recognized during the event for exceptional physical fitness.

The Springfield High School Marine Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MJROTC) celebrated a “milestone in military tradition” with the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Springfield’s cadets participated in “time-honored customs of the Corps,” including the reading of the Commandant’s message and the ceremonial cake-cutting, where the oldest and youngest Marines (or cadets) share the first slices as a symbol of continuity and legacy, according to the school district. CONTRIBUTED

Springfield High’s MJROTC program, which is one of only three Marine-focused JROTC units in Ohio, has been around for nearly three decades and has more than 100 cadets. It represents 10% of the school’s student body, “making it one of the most active and impactful leadership programs at the high school level,” Leinasars said.

