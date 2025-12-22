Springfield health care center nurse receives excellence award

The award, which was presented to Bagford during a celebration at the center, recognizes that “quality professionals are the backbone of the long-term care community,” according to Thompson. There were more than 200 applicants nominated.

“For 16 years, Forest Glen has been more than a workplace for me – it has been my second home,” Bagford said. “I treat every resident like family, offering comfort and laughter when they need it. The reason I work here is because this is where my heart is. These people are my family.”

Thompson describes Bagford as someone whose expertise in nursing is “second to none,” and that she’s a leader, teacher and role model.

“She has an exceptional eye for detail, often catching early warning signs that prevent serious complications. Rose is the nurse you want on shift when things get tough because her calm, knowledgeable and decisive nature reassures both residents and staff,” she said. “Rose has personally mentored dozens of new nurses, many of whom credit her with their confidence and success in the field.”

This award highlights not only Bagford’s personal dedication to nursing, but also to the care at Forest Glen and improving resident satisfaction. She introduced the Personalized Care Rounds program, which requires staff to learn about each resident’s personal history, hobbies and preferences, to make sure they feel recognized and valued.

Forest Glen, which serves southwest Ohio, provides long- and short-term care, specialized therapy services and rehabilitative care. For more information, call 937-390-9913 or visit www.forestglenrhc.com.