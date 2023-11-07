Springfield groups plan public art mural for 2024

The Springfield community will add color and beautification in 2024 with the announcement of a mural project on Monday night.

The Westcott House and Springfield Public Art teamed for a public meeting at the State Theater to introduce artist Janel Young, who will lead the mural project. The subject and location are to be determined, and the projected timeframe is spring 2024.

With a number of murals dating from several years ago — including the back of the former Regent Theater and the Springfield Family YMCA — to recent projects — such as the Rose City mural opposite the Bushnell Building, and the Hattie Mosley Mural on the side of the WesBanco building — mural projects have captured the public’s attention and added to beautification and revitalization efforts.

Springfield Public Art was created in 2017-2018 as the Greater Springfield Partnership sought ways to make the city more attractive through public art, taking examples from the efforts in other cities.

“It’s one thing to have an idea and another to bring it to life,” said Chris Schutte, vice president, destination marketing + communications for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

A committee was formed with representatives of various organizations and interests. Previously, they had relied on focus groups, and Monday was its first public meeting.

“We’re sharing a strong belief together in our group to celebrate and nurture public art,” said Marta Wojcik, executive director of the Westcott House and a committee member. “I’m so excited to introduce you to the group but also to launch this new and exciting project.”

Young was introduced by her cousin, Dorian Hunter, a committee member and founder of the Art Noire event, who said she will bring something new and different to Springfield. Though from Pittsburgh, Young’s grandparents are from Springfield and she has great memories of the city, making an opportunity she’s waited for.

She’s a professional visual artist, muralist and community artist who has done work in Pennsylvania and Chicago.

“My priority is where I’m at. My priority is you and what you want, and my motto is inspire through creativity and play,” said Young. “In Springfield, we want to find out what talents are here, what stories there are to tell.”

Around 50 people registered for the event and asked questions of Young and committee members Hunter, Lauren Houser, Kevin Rose and Pete Hrinko.

They are looking around the city to find an appropriate place and potential surface to put the mural, and Young would like to involve youths if possible. Youths from Project Jericho have helped contribute to several murals.

Attendees were invited to give feedback as to potential subjects for the mural, which the committee will discuss in the upcoming months. Another public meeting will likely be done leading up to the project.

Wojcik said now was the right time to reach out to the community to involve them, and she was pleased with the response.

“This is such an important American city. We want to engage with an amazing artist and do something great and want to hear what people want,” said Rose.

For more information on Springfield Public Art, contact Wojcik at marta@westcotthouse.org or Schutte at cschutte@greaterspringfield.com.