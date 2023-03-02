Springfield funeral business unveils new $2M building, The Landing

Dozens of community members and business leaders gathered Wednesday evening as a longtime Springfield business unveiled its more than $2 million addition.
Littleton and Rue, which offers funeral home and crematory services, showcased its new building, The Landing, a lodge-style addition designed as a gathering space after services and also open for community events.
It also offers two new crematory spaces, one for humans and one for pets; offices for arrangements; catering kitchen, and an outside patio. The space features large windows that allow natural light and creates a warm atmosphere.
“Most of the space is being used for families, community, to gather after funerals, or just to come and enjoy each other’s company following services, but we certainly have it open to the community as well for other events,” Rob Kampman, co-owner of Littleton and Rue, said.
Work on the 5,500 square-foot building at the 830 N. Limestone St. facility began in November of 2021.
Families often need a space to gather for a meal or to be together after services, Littleton and Rue officials said. Services also can be held inside or outside the new building.
The business has been in existence for about 137 years and at its current site since the 1930s.