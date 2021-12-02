Springfield funeral business to invest over $2M into new facility

In addition to providing a gathering space for grieving families, services can also be held both outside and inside the new building. The Landing will feature a new human crematorium, as the current one will be decommissioned, as well as another crematorium for pets.

The business has had a human crematorium since the 1980s, and the demand for those services have continued to increase, Rue said. There has also been growing demand for pet cremation services, he said.

Explore Springfield commissioners approve employment incentive agreement with new downtown restaurant

The new space will allow the business to host different kinds of services, provide gatherings and celebration of life services as well as allow them to cater to a diverse community, Rue said.

He added that they have been looking at ways to provide more services for sometime and eventually had the equity to invest into a project of this kind. They decided to create a new facility that would be able to serve many functions, instead of just limiting it to a gathering space. The more than $2 million project will also create more parking.

The business has been in the community for 135 years. It started as the Littleton Funeral Home in 1886 before moving to its current location on North Limestone Street in the early 1930s.

Rue co-owns the business with Rob Kampman, and they currently have eight full-time employees and 15 part-timers.