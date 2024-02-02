Cedarville U. gets anonymous $6.1M donation; largest in school capital campaign

“The donors’ desire is for the gift to be used for academic programs, scholarships and new opportunities in ways they cannot envision today,” the university said.

The previous largest planned gift was $3.1 million from the estate of Roger and Charlotte Kuriger in 2018.

Cedarville University has taken on several construction projects in the last few years, including the 65,700-square-foot Scharnberg Business and Communication Center, one of the major capital projects of the campaign. The center is nearing completion and will be open for the fall 2024 semester, the university said Wednesday.

The center will be home to the Robert W. Plaster School of Business and Berry Center for Free Enterprise, and it will be the hub of the university’s business, cybersecurity, entrepreneurship and communication programs.

Cedarville University’s trustees last week approved the school’s 2024-2025 budget of $124.2 million, the university said. The amount is a 4% increase from the previous year.