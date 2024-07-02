Springfield Foundation accepting grant applications for community solutions

Explore Kroger testing new loyalty program that offers rewards on store or online purchases

“For the past 75 years, the Springfield Foundation has supported organizations that address critical issues, drive meaningful change, and are vital to the success of Clark County,” said executive director Suzie Carey.

Last year, the Foundation awarded over $850,000 in grants to nonprofits through the grant process. These funds helped organizations implement programs, initiatives and projects that impacted many community members.

The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

For more information about the Springfield Foundation’s grantmaking strategy and application guidelines, visit the website at www.SpringfieldFoundation.org/grants.