Springfield Foundation accepting grant applications for community solutions

The Springfield Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual competitive grants program.
Nonprofit organizations that work to address community issues in the areas of Arts & Culture, Civic Affairs, Education, Environment, Conservation & Animals, Health, and Human Services are encouraged to apply.
“For the past 75 years, the Springfield Foundation has supported organizations that address critical issues, drive meaningful change, and are vital to the success of Clark County,” said executive director Suzie Carey.
Last year, the Foundation awarded over $850,000 in grants to nonprofits through the grant process. These funds helped organizations implement programs, initiatives and projects that impacted many community members.
The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.
For more information about the Springfield Foundation’s grantmaking strategy and application guidelines, visit the website at www.SpringfieldFoundation.org/grants.
