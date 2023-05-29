Springfield food bank seeking new executive director

When reached by phone, Jackson said she was looking for something different to do and declined further comment.

She had led the agency for years, including through its transition from a food bank operated by Catholic charities to its own independent agency in 2020.

Field said the organization is working with the national company Feeding America to name an interim director in early June. That person will remain in the role for 90 days and allow the search for a permanent replacement to happen.

“In the interim, it is all business as usual,” Field said, saying Second Harvest will continue to serve “our neighbors as they would expect and deserve.”

Second Harvest reports 13.7% of the population here is food insecure and works with about 60 food relief distribution agencies (pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and churches) to distribute 6 million pounds of food annually.

“We serve nearly 50,000 unduplicated individuals per year with approximately 10% of neighbors being from Champaign County, 75% from Clark County, and 15% from Logan County,” the job posting said.

Field said the board is looking both inside the community and outside in its search.

The executive director serves as the public face and official spokesperson of Second Harvest, promoting its mission and services to the community and its partner agencies.

The person also is responsible for the food bank’s annual operating results and financial performance, the posting said. It also noted the position “embraces networking opportunities with Feeding America, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, other network food bank members, and community stakeholders to strengthen relationships and build organizational excellence.”

To help or donate, call 937-325-8715; mail a check to Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties, 20 N. Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503; or visit the website at www.theshfb.org/donate.