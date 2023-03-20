Springfield food bank adds staff, seeks more donations

The positions will “absolutely assist with securing additional funds and food to meet the growing need in our service area,” she said.

The vision is to build a development team led by Brunner, who joins Audrey Vanzant, development manager. The top fundraising priorities include securing new grant opportunities to expand current programs and outreach, increasing donor engagement and welcoming new donors.

“Bringing on a development director with donor retention and cultivation history and a food procurement manager with grocery retail experience will allow us to raise the funds and secure the poundage of food to meet the increasing need,” Jackson said.

Explore Springfield officials accept terms of state opioid settlement

Tayloe-Haddix will develop relationships throughout the tri-county area with distribution centers, grocery stores, markets, farmers and others, and will also oversee the food drives. Brunner will work on donor relations and cultivation, major gifts, building corporate sponsorships and overall structure development for fundraising efforts.

Jackson said they are fortunate to have their team grow with the support of Feeding America, which funded Tayloe-Haddix and Brunner’s positions.

“Feeding America is committed to helping partner food banks build capacity in order to better help the communities they serve. We know these positions play critical roles in meeting the needs of neighbors facing hunger,” said Amy Beros, vice president of strategic capacity development at Feeding America.

To help donate, call 937-325-8715; mail a check to Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties, 20 N. Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503; or visit the website at www.theshfb.org/donate.