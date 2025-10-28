Springfield firefighters rescue occupant from apartment fire

Firefighters learned a person was trapped in a second-floor bedroom. They immediately began an aggressive search and rescue operation to reach the bedroom through a second-story window, according to the city’s press release.

Crews worked quickly to rescue the occupant and bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading throughout the structure, according to the city.

Crews located the trapped occupant, removed him through the window and brought him down a ground ladder. He was transferred to an on-scene medic unit for evaluation and further medical care.

One member of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division was injured during the rescue operation, treated and later released from Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal Bureau, though it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division also recognized the quick action of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Shaw, whose efforts to help evacuate occupants before fire crews arrived were vital to the success of the rescue, according to the city.

Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King commended the teamwork among all responders.

“This incident is a clear example of the strength of our public safety partnerships,” King said. “The rapid actions of Deputy Shaw and our firefighters directly contributed to saving a life. We’re proud of the coordination and professionalism shown by everyone on scene.”

Additional support at the scene was provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Division, Box 27 Rehab and City of Springfield Utility crews.