Springfield Family YMCA hosting free water safety, swim lessons

The Springfield Family YMCA is hosting free water safety and swim lessons beginning next week.
The lessons are in partnership with the Springfield Promise Neighborhood and will be held at the YMCA at 300 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.
Session 1 will meet from 6:15 to 7 p.m. April 5 -8. Session 2 meets from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. April 12-15.
Both sessions will consist of children “learning to be safe around water” by “overcoming a fear of water and mastering skills in the pool to build confidence and competence,” the program’s description said.
“Drowning poses a considerable risk for youth. The statistics are sobering, but drowning deaths are preventable. At the Y, we believe everyone should have the chance to learn how to stay safe around water,” the description said.
Parents are required to drop off and pick up their children at the YMCA immediately before and after the lesson. Families are limited to one session.
For more information, contact 937-323-3781.