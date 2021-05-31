springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield family remembers son, brother who died in line of duty

Over 50 years after he was killed in Vietnam, Greenon Graduate Billy Bloomfield is remembered by his family, clockwise from bottom left, his mother Beulah Bloomfield, sister Brenda Hopkins, brother Tom and sisiter Kathy Smith. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Over 50 years after he was killed in Vietnam, Greenon Graduate Billy Bloomfield is remembered by his family, clockwise from bottom left, his mother Beulah Bloomfield, sister Brenda Hopkins, brother Tom and sisiter Kathy Smith. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock
Military members who died in active service are remembered on Memorial Day.

A Springfield family is remembering the special memories they had with their son and brother who died in the line of duty over 50 years ago.

Billy Bloomfield was a Marine soldier who died on June 2, 1969 in Vietnam when he was 20 years old.

Bloomfield is representative of the many military members lost in service to their country that are honored and remembered on Memorial Day.

Billy Bloomfield. CONTRIBUTED
Billy Bloomfield. CONTRIBUTED

“There’s a lot of special memories. Him being 20, that’s a young age to lose someone like that,” said Tom Bloomfield, Billy’s younger brother.

“He was a real hardworking person. Of course, a younger brother always likes to imitate his older brother, I just always tried following in his footsteps. Being that young, you always wonder what it would have been like if he was around now... his kids, or wife, the kind of relationship we could have had,” Tom Bloomfield added.

Billy’s mother, Beulah Bloomfield, said he was only in the military for a short while, including just the few months he was in Vietnam.

“It means a lot to remember family members plus other members and all the service men that have given their life, and also those that have served,” his mother said.

ExploreNortheastern weighs how district will spend $4M in savings from school construction project

Throughout the year and on Memorial Day, Beulah Bloomfield said they go to the Enon cemetery to see Billy and put flowers on his grave. His brother said they always get together and also go to the Memorial Day Parade in Enon, which he said is a “really great honor” to have each year.

The brothers were only two years apart, were very close and used to play around the neighborhood together, Tom Bloomfield said.

“I always looked up to him. We were always doing something, whether getting in trouble or playing ball,” he said. “I was always kind of like the tagalong because he was two years older than me. We lived right across the street from Greenon. Living across from the high school, we were very sports oriented and knew all the athletics people.”

Explore15 Ohioans face charges in the U.S. Capitol siege: What to know about their cases

Billy was also a Greenon Local School student who graduated in 1967, two years before he died. The district has a monument outside of the high school dedicated to him and three others who died in Vietnam.

Tom Bloomfield said “it’s kind of ironic” because he graduated two years after Billy, in 1969, the day he was killed in action.

A marker with Billy Bloomfield's name along with those of three other's killed in Vietnam still stands at Greenon High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
A marker with Billy Bloomfield's name along with those of three other's killed in Vietnam still stands at Greenon High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

His favorite memory with Billy was when they got to play on a football team together.

“He was a senior and I was a sophomore and we played football on a team, and we actually got to play with each other,” he said. “Sophomore’s usually didn’t get to play with the seniors, but we did get to play together.”

Springfield Memorial Day Parade

When: 9 a.m. today

Where: 618 N. Plum St., following to W. McCreight Avenue, and up Fountain Avenue.

Cost: Free

More info: Springfield Ohio Memorial Day Parade Facebook page

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top