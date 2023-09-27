Springfield expands Project Lead the Way to all elementary, middle schools

The Springfield City School District has expanded its Project Lead the Way (PLTW) education classes to all elementary and middle school buildings this year.

“We have designated a lead at each of our buildings to serve as the ‘PLTW Champion,’” said Craig Myers, executive director of Instructional Innovation. “Each of these instructors is focused on motivating our students to be energized and excited about these concepts and STEM education.”

PLTW curriculum provides opportunities for students to engage in hands-on activities, projects and real-world problems, with a focus on computer science, engineering and biomedical science-related topics.

Last year, only Horace Mann Elementary for grades kindergarten through sixth had the PLTW program, and the district had a limited amount of access to the courses at Schaefer and Hayward middle schools for grades sixth through eighth.

The district was awarded an $89,300 grant earlier this year. That made the expansion possible for each kindergarten through sixth grade level and at the middle school level to “ensure that every student is able to experience one of the PLTW Gateway programs during seventh and eighth grade.”

PLTW helps solve the country’s high-tech staffing shortage by increasing the number, quality and diversity of engineers graduating from U.S. schools.