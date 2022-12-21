BreakingNews
Springfield emergency warming shelter to open Thursday
News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
38 minutes ago

The city of Springfield, the Nehemiah Foundation and Sheltered Inc. are partnering to provide shelter amid extreme cold weather that is expected this weekend.

The shelter will be located at the Salvation Army, located at 15 S. Plum St. It will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and is expected to remain open through Saturday morning.

The shelter entrance is off of Plum Street. The shelter will be open 24 hours through Saturday morning.

As the weekend approaches and unfolds, officials will continue to assess the need for warming center and warming shelter services, according to a city press release.

Amy Willmann, executive director of the Nehemiah Foundation, said the emergency shelter will remain open throughout the entire holiday weekend “if necessary.”

“The Faith Community Crisis Response Team is ready to support neighbors in most need as we prepare for extreme weather conditions this week,” said Willmann in a press release. “We are thankful for our partners from Sheltered, Inc. and the Salvation Army, as well as all of our churches and volunteers who come together to serve during this time.”

This community collaborative response is coordinated among the Nehemiah Foundation, Salvation Army, Sheltered Inc., the City of Springfield, United Way Volunteers United, and many other local support networks. Volunteer opportunities are still available, according to the city.

Those interested are asked to register at http:// uwccmc.galaxydigital.com/need.

Sydney Dawes

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

