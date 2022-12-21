Springfield emergency warming shelter to open Thursday

“The Faith Community Crisis Response Team is ready to support neighbors in most need as we prepare for extreme weather conditions this week,” said Willmann in a press release. “We are thankful for our partners from Sheltered, Inc. and the Salvation Army, as well as all of our churches and volunteers who come together to serve during this time.”

This community collaborative response is coordinated among the Nehemiah Foundation, Salvation Army, Sheltered Inc., the City of Springfield, United Way Volunteers United, and many other local support networks. Volunteer opportunities are still available, according to the city.

Those interested are asked to register at http:// uwccmc.galaxydigital.com/need.