Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield dodgeball tournament fundraiser looking for teams

Ryan Ray, development director at the Springfield Salvation Army, wants as many teams as possible to show up for the Nocturnal Fury Dodgeball Tournament. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
Ryan Ray, development director at the Springfield Salvation Army, wants as many teams as possible to show up for the Nocturnal Fury Dodgeball Tournament. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
29 minutes ago

The Springfield Salvation Army is looking for people who are ready to dive, dip and dodge for a good cause.

The organization’s Nocturnal Fury Charity Dodgeball Tournament will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St. in Springfield.

Ryan Ray, development director of the Springfield Salvation Army, said this is their 11th year hosting this tournament. He added that the first year, they had seven teams compete, and the event has grown to reach 17 teams two years ago.

ExploreDespite Super Bowl loss, local Bengals fans ‘can’t wait to see what comes next’

“We were unable to host the tournament the last two years due to the pandemic, so we are super excited to offer this once again to those who love dodgeball and those who love the cause,” Ray said.

All proceeds raised from the tournament will benefit the Salvation Army’s services to Clark County senior citizens and youth.

“Many teams compete because they understand what we are trying to do here. They believe in our mission and support our tireless work in the community,” Ray said. “We often get local businesses who enter teams into the tournament. We’ve also had a professional dodgeball team compete in our tourney. The team captain said it was one of the more fun tournaments they’ve played in. That makes you feel good and helps you realize you’ve created something special here.”

Ray said the sponsor for the event this year is Drive 1 Car & Truck.

ExploreLocal agencies working together to help people left homeless after Springfield fire

“They are a selfless local business who cares deeply about for this community. Drive 1 is involved in other programs and events that we have throughout the year, but to have them as our Nocturnal Fury sponsor is special for us,” he said.

Participants must play in teams with a minimum of six players and a maximum of 10 players. There will be double eliminations and spectators are welcome.

The cost is $20 a player who are ages 15 and older. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 23, and registration fees are due the night of the tournament.

For more information or to register, call 937-244-5262.

In Other News
1
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses New Miami speed cameras case
2
$100K in federal relief to go toward Clark County home emergency repair...
3
These 23 people were indicted in Clark County
4
February fireworks? Springfield explains what residents heard Tuesday...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top