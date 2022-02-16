Springfield dodgeball tournament fundraiser looking for teams

The Springfield Salvation Army is looking for people who are ready to dive, dip and dodge for a good cause.
The organization’s Nocturnal Fury Charity Dodgeball Tournament will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St. in Springfield.
Ryan Ray, development director of the Springfield Salvation Army, said this is their 11th year hosting this tournament. He added that the first year, they had seven teams compete, and the event has grown to reach 17 teams two years ago.
“We were unable to host the tournament the last two years due to the pandemic, so we are super excited to offer this once again to those who love dodgeball and those who love the cause,” Ray said.
All proceeds raised from the tournament will benefit the Salvation Army’s services to Clark County senior citizens and youth.
“Many teams compete because they understand what we are trying to do here. They believe in our mission and support our tireless work in the community,” Ray said. “We often get local businesses who enter teams into the tournament. We’ve also had a professional dodgeball team compete in our tourney. The team captain said it was one of the more fun tournaments they’ve played in. That makes you feel good and helps you realize you’ve created something special here.”
Ray said the sponsor for the event this year is Drive 1 Car & Truck.
“They are a selfless local business who cares deeply about for this community. Drive 1 is involved in other programs and events that we have throughout the year, but to have them as our Nocturnal Fury sponsor is special for us,” he said.
Participants must play in teams with a minimum of six players and a maximum of 10 players. There will be double eliminations and spectators are welcome.
The cost is $20 a player who are ages 15 and older. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 23, and registration fees are due the night of the tournament.
For more information or to register, call 937-244-5262.
About the Author