Springfield dodgeball tournament fundraiser looking for teams

“Many teams compete because they understand what we are trying to do here. They believe in our mission and support our tireless work in the community,” Ray said. “We often get local businesses who enter teams into the tournament. We’ve also had a professional dodgeball team compete in our tourney. The team captain said it was one of the more fun tournaments they’ve played in. That makes you feel good and helps you realize you’ve created something special here.”

Ray said the sponsor for the event this year is Drive 1 Car & Truck.

Explore Local agencies working together to help people left homeless after Springfield fire

“They are a selfless local business who cares deeply about for this community. Drive 1 is involved in other programs and events that we have throughout the year, but to have them as our Nocturnal Fury sponsor is special for us,” he said.

Participants must play in teams with a minimum of six players and a maximum of 10 players. There will be double eliminations and spectators are welcome.

The cost is $20 a player who are ages 15 and older. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 23, and registration fees are due the night of the tournament.

For more information or to register, call 937-244-5262.