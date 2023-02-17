BreakingNews
Springfield crash leaves pedestrian hospitalized

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
13 minutes ago

A man remains hospitalized after being struck by a car on Thursday night in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Division responded to a call of a man struck by a vehicle while walking in the 2200 block of East Main Street (U.S. Rt. 40) before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The man, who police believe is in his 50s, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown, according to Sgt. Derek Smith.

A portion of East Main Street was closed for three hours Thursday night as police investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.

