Springfield crash leaves pedestrian hospitalized

A man remains hospitalized after being struck by a car on Thursday night in Springfield.
The Springfield Police Division responded to a call of a man struck by a vehicle while walking in the 2200 block of East Main Street (U.S. Rt. 40) before 7 p.m. Thursday.
The man, who police believe is in his 50s, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown, according to Sgt. Derek Smith.
A portion of East Main Street was closed for three hours Thursday night as police investigated.
The crash remains under investigation.
