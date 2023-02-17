Ohio to set up medical clinic in East Palestine following train derailment

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health is creating a medical clinic in East Palestine following a train derailment earlier this month.
The clinic will be established over the next few days with professionals from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services coming to help answer residents’ questions and evaluate their symptoms.
“The people who will come in will also have access to the best experts in the world in regard to chemical exposures,” DeWine said. “We are doing this because we know the concern that has been expressed by so many of the residents.”
DeWine added the state wanted to make sure residents without health insurance or a primary care doctor had somewhere to go to address health concerns.
The clinic is not being created in response to concerns due to water or air samplings.
“This is not based on anything that we’re seeing in the sampling in the air,” the governor said. “This not based on anything we’re seeing in the sampling of the water.”
The medical officials plan to start seeing patients early next week.
Information on the clinic’s location and hours will be posted at https://ema.ohio.gov/media-publications/020523-train-derailment.
On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine in northeast Ohio. A controlled release of vinyl chloride took place last week due to concerns about a potential explosion and then the cars were set on fire.
About the Author