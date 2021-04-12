Springfield commissioners to resume in-person meetings

Springfield City Commissioners will return to the City Hall Forum for their public meeting Tuesday after going virtual for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A decrease in local coronavirus cases as well as the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine prompted the decision to return to in-person meetings, according to a news release.
However, attendance at the meeting will be limited due to the pandemic. Those who wish to attend will be asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing and submit to temperature checks upon entering the building.
A work session will begin at 6:40 p.m. The legislative meeting is expected to begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page and will also be made available on the city’s YouTube channel.
The work session will focus on on a citywide housing survey.
During the regular meeting, commissioners will be asked to conduct a first reading of an ordinance regarding the third phase of the Bridgewater project - a new housing development near the Tuttle Road Walmart.
That first reading deals with an ordinance that calls for the authorization of the city manager to enter into a Plat Agreement regarding the third phase of the project.
City commissioners will also be asked to authorize a purchase order for two dump trucks, including bed covers and road temperature sensors, from K.E. Rose Co. for an amount not to exceed $183,390.
The commissioners will also be asked to allow the city manager to enter into a Cropland Lease Agreement with Joseph Agle to lease 74.466 acres at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, of which 42.933 acres are tillable farmland.
Several emergency ordinances that will be presented at the meeting will deal with additional vehicle purchases for the city.