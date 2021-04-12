Springfield commissioners to resume in-person meetings

During the regular meeting, commissioners will be asked to conduct a first reading of an ordinance regarding the third phase of the Bridgewater project - a new housing development near the Tuttle Road Walmart.

That first reading deals with an ordinance that calls for the authorization of the city manager to enter into a Plat Agreement regarding the third phase of the project.

City commissioners will also be asked to authorize a purchase order for two dump trucks, including bed covers and road temperature sensors, from K.E. Rose Co. for an amount not to exceed $183,390.

The commissioners will also be asked to allow the city manager to enter into a Cropland Lease Agreement with Joseph Agle to lease 74.466 acres at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, of which 42.933 acres are tillable farmland.

Several emergency ordinances that will be presented at the meeting will deal with additional vehicle purchases for the city.