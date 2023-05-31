Springfield commission calls special meeting for homelessness, hiring

Springfield City Commission will meet in special session and an executive session today at 3:30 p.m., officials announced Tuesday morning.
Commissioners will hear a general update on homelessness in the community, according to a release from the city.
After that update, members will adjourn into a closed-door executive session on a personnel appointment presented by Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.
The city’s community information coordinator declined to specify additional information about the personnel appointment Tuesday.
Heck has interviewed candidates for chief of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and recently narrowed his search to two candidates.
Springfield Fire Rescue Division Assistant Chief Brian Leciejewski and recently retired Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department Chief Jacob King advanced to the final round of the interview process, according to information from the city manager’s office in mid-May. Leciejewski is a long-time member of the Springfield department; King also has served as the Bethel Twp. fire chief for years.
The chief’s job has been vacant since the retirement of Brian Miller in April.
The special meeting will be held in the Collaboration Room on the second floor of City Hall, 76 E. High St.