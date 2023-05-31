Springfield commission calls special meeting for homelessness, hiring

Springfield Fire Rescue Division Assistant Chief Brian Leciejewski and recently retired Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department Chief Jacob King advanced to the final round of the interview process, according to information from the city manager’s office in mid-May. Leciejewski is a long-time member of the Springfield department; King also has served as the Bethel Twp. fire chief for years.

The chief’s job has been vacant since the retirement of Brian Miller in April.

The special meeting will be held in the Collaboration Room on the second floor of City Hall, 76 E. High St.