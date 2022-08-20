Springfield college student accepts lifetime membership into certified honor society

A Springfield college student is now a lifetime member in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), an honors organization that invites less than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join.
Sarah Rickard, 21, of Springfield, accepted the invitation into the society, which is the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.
“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Scott Mobley, NSCS Executive Director. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”
The society is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions. Rickard attends the University of Phoenix online, has a husband and two-year-old son, and works full-time.
“It has been a long and hard road, but I am beyond grateful to be able to experience something like this. Becoming a member had showed me hard work does pay off,” she said.
NSCS, founded in 1994 by veteran student affairs professional Stephen Loflin, offers benefits including access to over $750,000 in scholarships, chapter funds and annual awards, professional development resources, exclusive tailored content, and leadership and service experiences.
“Members’ deep commitment to service, integrity, and scholarship positively impact their campuses and local communities every day,” Mobley said. “We welcome Sarah Rickard to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars.”
Notable NSCS distinguished honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, U.S. Ambassador Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala.
