Springfield college student accepts lifetime membership into certified honor society

Sarah Rickard, 21, of Springfield, accepted the invitation into the society, which is the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.

“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Scott Mobley, NSCS Executive Director. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”