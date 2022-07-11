Springfield cleanup event collects 276,000 pounds of waste

Springfield officials said that those cleanup efforts resulted in the collection of 35 dumpsters full of waste in two locations in a matter of four hours. The event took place on June 4, and allowed Springfield residents to bring bulk items such as furniture, tires and mattresses for disposal that was free of charge.

The event reportedly saved the city an additional $100,000 in costs that would have been incurred through its regular code enforcement channels, according to a news release from the city of Springfield.