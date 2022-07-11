springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield cleanup event collects 276,000 pounds of waste

Springfield cleanup collected waste from residents and illegal dump sites. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Springfield cleanup collected waste from residents and illegal dump sites. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Hasan Karim
55 minutes ago

The city of Springfield reported that it collected 276,000 pounds of trash from residents and illegal dumpsites during its Community Clean Up Day in June.

Springfield officials said that those cleanup efforts resulted in the collection of 35 dumpsters full of waste in two locations in a matter of four hours. The event took place on June 4, and allowed Springfield residents to bring bulk items such as furniture, tires and mattresses for disposal that was free of charge.

ExploreFeces, assumed to be human, sent to Ohio GOP senators through mail

The event reportedly saved the city an additional $100,000 in costs that would have been incurred through its regular code enforcement channels, according to a news release from the city of Springfield.

“This was a very successful and rewarding event. It was heartwarming to see the smiles and appreciation as citizens properly disposed of their unwanted items,” said Jeremy Leist, the community development coordinator for the city.

ExplorePHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Fourth of July scenes, Medal of Honor ceremony and more

Volunteers also drove through neighborhoods to collect trash and debris dumped on vacant properties and from seniors in the community. An additional 805 tires were removed from neighborhoods, Leist said.

“This event was an example of true community,” said Shannon Meadows, the community development director for Springfield. “We appreciate all of the volunteers from different neighborhoods and organizations who gave of their time to welcome neighbors and assist us in presenting the Community Clean Up day.”

Springfield officials say they are considering sponsoring another cleanup event in the future.

In Other News
1
No plans in place for abortion criminalization resolutions for...
2
Ohio Challenge hot-air balloon event to have flyovers and a giant...
3
Proposed legislation would make it easier to prescribe drug to treat...
4
Spooky Nook Sports owner Sam Beiler says work nearing completion...
5
The rich history of the Ohio Masonic Home

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top