Springfield cleanup event collects 276,000 pounds of waste

The city of Springfield reported that it collected 276,000 pounds of trash from residents and illegal dumpsites during its Community Clean Up Day in June.
Springfield officials said that those cleanup efforts resulted in the collection of 35 dumpsters full of waste in two locations in a matter of four hours. The event took place on June 4, and allowed Springfield residents to bring bulk items such as furniture, tires and mattresses for disposal that was free of charge.
The event reportedly saved the city an additional $100,000 in costs that would have been incurred through its regular code enforcement channels, according to a news release from the city of Springfield.
“This was a very successful and rewarding event. It was heartwarming to see the smiles and appreciation as citizens properly disposed of their unwanted items,” said Jeremy Leist, the community development coordinator for the city.
Volunteers also drove through neighborhoods to collect trash and debris dumped on vacant properties and from seniors in the community. An additional 805 tires were removed from neighborhoods, Leist said.
“This event was an example of true community,” said Shannon Meadows, the community development director for Springfield. “We appreciate all of the volunteers from different neighborhoods and organizations who gave of their time to welcome neighbors and assist us in presenting the Community Clean Up day.”
Springfield officials say they are considering sponsoring another cleanup event in the future.
About the Author