Springfield-Clark CTC has slight early lead on issue to build new school

The permanent improvement levy is estimated to generate $4,469,000 annually, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office. It would be $49 a year, or about $4 a month, for a property valued at $100,000.

According to partial results from early voting, 50.37% of voters are for the levy and 49.63% are against the levy, as of 8 p.m.

The cost of the entire project is expected to be $89,528,662. The total includes the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) contribution of 62%, or about $38.7 million, and CTC’s share of about 38%, or $24.5 million, for the base part of the new building. The levy would raise an additional $26.2 million for items CTC identified as a need, bringing its total to about $50.7 million, including ongoing maintenance funds.

CTC wants to replace its seven existing buildings at 1901 Selma Road with a single, up-to-date facility that would include additional classroom facilities, equipment, furnishings and site improvements needed for additional enrollment.

Last November, the levy failed with 55.36% (21,684 people) against it and 44.64% (17,488 people) for it.