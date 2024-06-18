Springfield, Clark County offices closed for Juneteenth

City of Springfield and Clark County government offices will all be closed Wednesday to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.
County and city offices will resume normal hours Thursday.
Juneteenth, or June 19, annually commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. after the Civil War. On this day in 1865, Union Troops traveled to Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that enslaved people in the state were free.
